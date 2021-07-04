Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,601 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. Analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

