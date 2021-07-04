Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 62,305 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,305 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 184,963 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.