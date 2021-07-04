Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.36.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,628 shares of company stock worth $29,910,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

