Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.61 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $35,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

