Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 160.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,428,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,299 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

