Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Franklin Electric worth $35,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.35 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

