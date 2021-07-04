Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.52 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $36,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

