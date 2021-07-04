Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $203.18 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $144.42 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.