Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 256 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $264.66 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.96 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.