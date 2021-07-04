Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,536 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of The Pennant Group worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 2.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

