Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $49.86 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $839.64 million, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

