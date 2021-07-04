Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.