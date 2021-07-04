13,049 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

