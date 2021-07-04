Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.