Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 140,202 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,202 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCARU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

