Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $37,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

