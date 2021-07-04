Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,974 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Insperity worth $37,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $57,658,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $16,083,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

NSP opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.