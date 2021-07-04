Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Signet Jewelers worth $38,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $79,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

