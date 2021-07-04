Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $38,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 254,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 129,936 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

