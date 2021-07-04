SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of SITE Centers worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1,432.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 614,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 574,478 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after buying an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Truist raised their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

