3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 134,441 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.