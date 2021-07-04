David F. Hale Sells 3,669 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director David F. Hale sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $17,427.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,621,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,770,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

