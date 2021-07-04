Insider Buying: Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$25,751.53 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) insider Ben Jennings purchased 367,879 shares of Comms Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,751.53 ($18,393.95).

Ben Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Ben Jennings acquired 100,000 shares of Comms Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$7,000.00 ($5,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Comms Group Limited engages in the information and communication technology (ICT) business. The company provides hosted voice, data, enterprise networks, and cloud-based communication and communication enablement services to business customers. It offers SD-WAN technology that allows replacing expensive carrier-controlled MPLS networks with a public Internet-based solution; managed mobility services; cloud connect for any business that requires network access to connect to public cloud platforms; and enterprise-grade wireless LAN (WiFi) services.

