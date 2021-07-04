Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $383.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

