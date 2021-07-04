Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $383.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

