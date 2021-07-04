Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 14,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 18,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

