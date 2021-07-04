Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,925,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,207,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.

About Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals.

