Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.