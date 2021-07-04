NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 218.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62,107 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 171.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 130,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

