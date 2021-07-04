Short Interest in Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Declines By 21.3%

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANTH opened at $0.07 on Friday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.
About Anthera Pharmaceuticals
