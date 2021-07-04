Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.