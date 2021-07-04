Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 253.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.46% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL opened at $4.41 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $750.41 million, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

