Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 13.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $420,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

