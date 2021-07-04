200 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,788,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $147.37 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $147.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54.

