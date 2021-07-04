Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.93. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

