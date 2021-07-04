Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 11,342 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 327,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

