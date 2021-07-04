AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

