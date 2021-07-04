AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEX opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.24. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

