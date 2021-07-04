SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $661.44 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 244.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

