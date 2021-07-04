Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

