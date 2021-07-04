Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SHEN stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.