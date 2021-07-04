Blair William & Co. IL Sells 369 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54.

