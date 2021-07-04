Federated Hermes Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

