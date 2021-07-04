Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DMTK opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of DermTech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after buying an additional 231,450 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

