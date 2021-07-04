Capri’s (CPRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

CPRI stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Capri by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capri by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 536,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

