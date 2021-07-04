Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 41,946 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,946 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $184,236,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 957.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 174.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,353,000 after purchasing an additional 820,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $82.57 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

