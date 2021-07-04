Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.10 at Haywood Securities

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$0.16 to C$0.10 in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:HRT opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. Harte Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$88.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Harte Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

