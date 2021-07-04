Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMD opened at $80.37 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

