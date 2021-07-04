Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

OYIEF stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Ocean Yield ASA has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51.

Ocean Yield ASA, a vessel owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through Tankers, Container Vessels, Car Carriers, Other Shipping, Other Oil Service, FPSO, and Other segments. The company has a fleet consisting of 68 vessels, including tankers, container vessels, dry-bulk, car carriers, gas carriers, and oil service vessels.

