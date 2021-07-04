Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,548 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 97.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPF opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $730.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.