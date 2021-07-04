Barclays PLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 626.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $179.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.95. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,242,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,833,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,029 shares of company stock valued at $45,439,966. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

